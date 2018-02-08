Valentine’s Event

The Central Collective, located at 923 N. Central St. in Knoxville will be holding a Pizza and a Movie: Romeo and Juliet & A Dopo Pizza night on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 7 – 9 p.m. The cost of $20 per person includes a vegetarian or meat pizza from A Dopo.

Mardi Gras Event

Barley’s Pizzeria, locayed at 128 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville will be holding a Smiles for Mardi Gras event. This event will run from 5:30 – 8 p.m. and will include a dance contest, pizza, masks, beads and more. The restaurant will be taking donations for the local non-driving elderly.