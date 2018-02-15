Cooking Class

Gail’s Pantry/ Homemade from the Heart will be holding a Healthy in a Hurry Cooking Class on Tuesday, Feb. 20 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at Gail’s Pantry, located at 10339 Chapman Highway, Unit 3 in Seymour. The cost for the class is $30 per person. For more information, call 696-2569.

PATH Class

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, a PATH class will be held at Childhelp Foster Family Agency of East Tennessee, which is located at 608 Old Brookhaven Farm Rd. in Seymour. PATH discusses prevention and treatment of child abuse.