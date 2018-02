Library Event

The Seymour Branch Library, located at 137 W. Macon Ln., will be hosting its Knitting, Etc. Stitches of Love Club as part of its Adult Programs and Book Clubs. The event will last from 1 – 3 p.m.

Public Meeting

9th District Commissioner Carson Dailey will be meeting with residents of South Knoxville at Love that BBQ on Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 5 – 7 p.m. Love that BBQ is located at 901 Maryville Pike. Everyone is welcome to meet with the commissioner on community issues.