Library Event

The Seymour Branch Library will be hosting a home school reading program for children ages eight-12 on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. The students will be discussing Richard Peck’s book, “A Year Down Yonder.” The library is located at 137 W. Macon Ln. For more information, call 573-0728.

Basketball

Seymour High School will be playing against Union County at the opposing team’s court. The games will begin at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Basketball

South-Doyle High School will play against Cocke County at the opposing team’s court. The games will begin at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Dinner Ride

The Rocky Top H.O.G. Chapter will be hosting a dinner ride to Seymour Grille, located at 11612 Chapman Highway on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 5:45 – 9 p.m. The ride will begin at 105 Waldens Main St. in Pigeon Forge.

Business Dinner

A local business networking dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at MaeMae’s Cafe, located at 1235 Dolly Parton Pkwy. in Sevierville.