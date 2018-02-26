Vols Drop Season Opener

The Tennessee baseball team dropped their 2018 season opener to Maryland, 4-0, on Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

A pair of solo home runs by Preseason All-American Nick Dunn powered the Terrapins offensive attack as they out-hit the Volunteers 11-6 on the night. Senior right-hander Taylor Bloom also had a strong outing for Maryland, going seven scoreless innings while racking up nine strikeouts and giving up just six hits.

Freshman third baseman Wyatt Stapp led UT at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in his collegiate debut. Sophomore Zach Linginfelter fell to 0-1 on the year after giving up two runs on six hits in four innings of work.

Maryland opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth courtesy of Dunn’s first homer and a two-out RBI single by Will Watson.

The Terps added to their lead with another Dunn solo home run to right field with one out in the top of the eighth.

The Vols’ biggest threat of the game came in the bottom of the eighth with runners on the corners and two outs after Jay Charleston was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Andre Lipcius drew a walk later in the frame. Unfortunately for UT, Terps’ reliever Kevin Biondic got Benito Santiago to strike out swinging to escape the jam and keep the Big Orange off the scoreboard.

John Murphy came in and threw a scoreless ninth inning to close the door for Maryland. Tennessee also got a solid performance out of the bullpen from freshman Chase Wallace, who didn’t surrender a hit in two scoreless innings.

Tennessee pitchers picked off three Maryland baserunners on Friday night. Starter Zach Linginfelter had two in the second inning and freshman Chase Daniel had one in the top of the sixth. The Vols had just seven pickoffs all season in 2017.

Tennessee freshmen Wyatt Stapp and Chase Wallace had strong collegiate debuts on Friday night despite the loss. Stapp was the only UT player with multiple hits after going 2-for-4 with a pair of single while Wallace threw two scoreless innings of relief without allowing a hit.

The Vols and Terps met again the next day for Game 2 of the series. First pitch has been pushed back to 7 p.m. due to more expected inclement weather in the afternoon. Projected starters are RHP Garrett Stallings for Tennessee and LHP Tyler Blohm for Maryland.

“Today we had a couple guys who were new guys and they did very well. It definitely showed that they have experience. It’s just about keeping the positivity and knowing that at any time they’re going to be able to get in the game and produce for us,” Tennessee Senior Catcher Benito Santiago said.