Happy Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Dessert Pop-Up

VG’s Bakery will be having a pop-up shop open at Honeybee Coffee Company, located at 10716 Kingston Pike in Knoxville on Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 8 – 10 p.m. A single ticket is $22 and a couples ticket is $40. A ticket includes two drinks per person and a variety of cake samples. Ticket sales end Monday at 6 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Dollywood’s Dreammore resort, located at 2525 Dreammore Way in Pigeon Forge, will be holding a Valentine’s Day dinner for $39.95 per person. Non-alcoholic beverages are included, but tips and tax is not. To reserve a spot, call 428-9696.

Ijams Event

Ijams Nature Center will be hosting a Serenity Seekers: Valentines Love Monsters workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 6 – 8 p.m. Participants will create a Love Monster with a “self-love twist.” The cost of this workshop is $30 per person and may be reserved by visiting the website at ijams.org.