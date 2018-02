Cooking Class

On Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 6 – 8 p.m., KaTom Restaurant Supply, Inc. will be hosting its Gluten-Free Baking 101 Class with Julie Morrison. The event is located at 305 KaTom Dr. in Kodak. The menu will include sourdough crostinis with a fig and bacon chutney, chopped salad with gluten free sourdough croutons and a design your own personal-sized pizza. For desert, participants will cook sourdough chocolate cupcakes. To register, call 225-1559.