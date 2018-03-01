9 hours ago
Seymour Celebrates Roads and Rivers Day
9 hours ago
Vols Baseball Wins Over UNCG
9 hours ago
THSO Pushes for 100% Seatbelt Use in Seymour and Surrounding
9 hours ago
Crews Begin Brush Pickup
9 hours ago
South Knoxville Trash Cleanup Set for March
9 hours ago
“Follow Suit” Play Coming to Opera
9 hours ago
SVFD Visits TKA
9 hours ago
Vols Boxer Dies During Match
9 hours ago
Seymour Library Manager Leaving
9 hours ago
Pruitt Announces Running Backs Coach
9 hours ago
Blood Drive to be Held at TKA
9 hours ago
Elavon Donates to S. Knox Schools

Cabin Damaged by Fire in DuPont Area

in News / Seymour Mar 5, 2018

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire Friday evening on DuPont rd. in Seymour.
The fire occurred sometime around 4 p.m. last Friday evening. According to the SVFD, five engines, one tanker, two support trucks and 18 volunteers reported to the scene to help extinguish the blaze. Around 5 p.m., the SVFD reported that volunteers were still working on a few “hot spots” in the 200-year-old cabin. Luckily, nobody was injured as a result of the cabin fire.
With six different stations positioned in and around the Seymour area, the SVFD was able to respond quickly. Station three is conveniently located at 1718 DuPont Rd.

Photo Courtesy of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department

Leave a Reply