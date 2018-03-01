Cabin Damaged by Fire in DuPont Area

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire Friday evening on DuPont rd. in Seymour.

The fire occurred sometime around 4 p.m. last Friday evening. According to the SVFD, five engines, one tanker, two support trucks and 18 volunteers reported to the scene to help extinguish the blaze. Around 5 p.m., the SVFD reported that volunteers were still working on a few “hot spots” in the 200-year-old cabin. Luckily, nobody was injured as a result of the cabin fire.

With six different stations positioned in and around the Seymour area, the SVFD was able to respond quickly. Station three is conveniently located at 1718 DuPont Rd.

Photo Courtesy of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department