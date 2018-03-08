4 hours ago
Chapman Highway Faces Construction
4 hours ago
Sevier and Knox Counties Honored in Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards
3 days ago
Seymour Celebrates Roads and Rivers Day
3 days ago
Vols Baseball Wins Over UNCG
3 days ago
THSO Pushes for 100% Seatbelt Use in Seymour and Surrounding
3 days ago
Crews Begin Brush Pickup
3 days ago
South Knoxville Trash Cleanup Set for March
3 days ago
“Follow Suit” Play Coming to Opera
3 days ago
SVFD Visits TKA
3 days ago
Vols Boxer Dies During Match
3 days ago
Seymour Library Manager Leaving
3 days ago
Pruitt Announces Running Backs Coach

Chapman Highway Faces Construction

in News / South Knoxville Mar 8, 2018

Portions of Chapman Highway will be closed to traffic for a week as construction in South Knoxville continues.
Until this Friday, one northbound lane of Chapman Highway between Blount Ave. and the Henley Bridge will be closed between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. as a contractor builds curb, gutter and sidewalk for the One Riverwalk apartment complex under construction. The construction began last Friday morning.
The Riverwalk Apartment complex is a part of a multi-faceted construction project on the site of the former Baptist Hospital. Southeastern Development Associates is investing $60 million in the 600 capacity Riverwalk apartments. The site also currently houses two other construction projects: the 303 Flats student apartment complex and the new Regal Entertainment headquarters.
Rogers Group Inc. will be conducting the concrete pours to coincide with non-rush hour traffic.

