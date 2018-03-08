Chapman Highway Faces Construction

Portions of Chapman Highway will be closed to traffic for a week as construction in South Knoxville continues.

Until this Friday, one northbound lane of Chapman Highway between Blount Ave. and the Henley Bridge will be closed between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. as a contractor builds curb, gutter and sidewalk for the One Riverwalk apartment complex under construction. The construction began last Friday morning.

The Riverwalk Apartment complex is a part of a multi-faceted construction project on the site of the former Baptist Hospital. Southeastern Development Associates is investing $60 million in the 600 capacity Riverwalk apartments. The site also currently houses two other construction projects: the 303 Flats student apartment complex and the new Regal Entertainment headquarters.

Rogers Group Inc. will be conducting the concrete pours to coincide with non-rush hour traffic.