Crews Begin Brush Pickup

With spring weather just on the horizon, hundreds of Knoxville residents are getting an early start on their gardening and landscaping tasks.

Knoxville city crews will resume bi-weekly brush pickup starting on Monday. Each year, city crews put brush collection on pause for leaf pickup season, which takes place from November through February. This past leaf season, crews collected approximately 5,100 tons of leafs.

“Leaves may seem light when you’re raking them to the curb, but we do collect significant amounts of leaves that average at least 5,000 tons each year,” Public Service Director Chad Weth said. “Then, when we get into brush pickup season, we collect about five times that tonnage – everything from grass clippings to pruned branches to big piles of pulled weeds.”

City crews collect 31,284 tons of yard waste last year. Since the yard waste is collected separately from garbage, it is recycled into mulch and therefore diverted from going to landfills.

“It’s very much a meticulous, hands-on, house-by-house process for our crews, but it’s rewarding work that homeowners really seem to appreciate,” Weth said.

Brush pickup season typically runs from March through October. Crews follow a pre-set fixed schedule and collect yard waste on each street every two weeks.

Knoxville residents can obtain brush collection schedules by calling 311 or 215-4311 or online at www.knoxvilletn.gov/311 by clicking the “Brush Pickup Schedule” link.

Yard waste placed at the curb must be kept separate from trash and be raked or placed within a 6-by-6-by-6 foot pile. All tree work completed at a residential property by a private contractor, tree trimmer or anyone performing work for-profit is responsible for the removal of the brush. For more details, visit www.knoxvilletn.gov/solidwaste.