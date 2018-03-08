“Stop the Bleed” Training

The Knoxville Fire Department will be holding “Stop the Bleed training to teach ordinary people what to do to save a life if time is running out. This class will be held on Friday, March 9 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the City Council Building’s Small Assembly room.

Smoky Mountain Speedway Race – RESCHEDULED

The Smoky Mountain Speedway 5th Annual Tennessee Tipoff with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series race has been postponed due to potential bad weather. The new date is Apr. 26 – 28.

The Attraction Concert

Hillbilly Jedi will be performing at The Attraction, located at 202 Williams Rd. in Seymour on Friday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 438-4750.