Ripley’s Holds $10 for Tennessee

Mar 1, 2018

All seven Ripley’s attractions will be available for Tennessee residents for a discounted rate starting this Thursday and ending on March 8.
Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies will be $10 while the six other attractions will be only $5. The six remaining attractions include the 5D Moving Theater, the Haunted Adventure, the Marvelous Mirror Maze, the Guinness World Records exhibit and two mini-golf courses, the Old MacDonald’s Farm Mini-Golf and Ripley’s Davy Crockett Mini-Golf.
Those interested must bring proof of residence such as a photo ID, driver’s license or a student ID from a Tennessee college or university and mention “10 for Tennessee” at the door.

