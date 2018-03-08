Historic Ramsey House Event

The Historic Ramsey House will be holding its Megan Gillespie and the “Art of Hand Quilting” event on Saturday, March 10 from 1 – 4 p.m. Participants will learn what is quickly becoming lost art. The Appalachian area is known for its handmade quilts. They are admired for their beauty as well as their warmth and utility. Participants will learn cutting, piecing and quilting and take home a one-of-a-kind hot pad. Class fee is $25 and includes all supplies. Reservations can be made online at ramseyhouse.org or by calling 546-0745.

Paintball Event

Smoky Mountain Paintball, located at 12240 Chapman Highway, will be hosting an “Open Play” day on Saturday, March 10 from noon – 3 p.m. Participants are invited to play with friends and family along with other first time players.

Get Fit Seymour Kickoff

This Saturday, March 10, Get Fit Seymour will be hosting its 2018 Get Fit Seymour Kickoff from 8 – 10:30 a.m. at 209 Chilhowee School Rd. Participants must wear their wristbands and T-shirts to gain access to the event.

Ijams Event

Ijams Nature Center will be hosting its Nature at Night: Owl Prowl on Saturday, March 10 from 7 – 9 p.m. The fee is $8. It is possible that participants may see frogs and toads, coyotes and owls, with this month’s focus specifically on owls. To buy a ticket, call 577-4717 ext. 110 or go to ijams.org.

McClung Museum Family Fun Day

The McClung Museum, located at 1327 Circle Park Dr. in Knoxville, will be hosting a Family Fun Day with the focus on sculpting stories on Saturday, March 10. Participants will tour the galleries of the museum to highlight sculptures in the collection. The program will examine different artistic techniques behind these works through crafts and activities. All materials will be provided, The program is fee and open to the public with no reservation needed. The event will last from 1 – 4 p.m.