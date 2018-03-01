Golf Event

On Saturday, March 3, the Creekside Golf Course will be holding its 2018 kickoff at 1045 Creekside Village Way in Seymour. The event will last from 9 a.m. – noon. Golfers will receive a breakfast ticket at 9 and see an outline of scheduled events for the year. The Four Man Scramble will start at 10 and the cost is $26, $10 for golf, $15 for pay out and $1 for season end tournament on Oct. 13.

411 Event

411 Motor Speedway, located at 632 Maryville Highway, will be holding a test and tune for all drivers on Saturday, March 3 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Grandstand admission is free and pit admission is $15.

Historic Ramsey House Event

The Historic Ramsey House, located at 2614 Thorngrove Pike in Knoxville will be holding a David Adams and Working with Leather workshop on Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. – noon. David will demonstrate the patterns and layout for a hunting bag, bullet bag and Fort Ligonier Moccasin from actual historical patterns. The class fee is $25. To register, call 546-0745 or visit www.ramseyhouse.org.

Weed Wrangle

The Baker Creek Preserve, located at 1516 Taylor Rd. in South Knoxville will be hosting a Weed Wrangle where participants will join Legacy Parks and the Knoxville Garden Club to help remove invasive plant species to improve the health of Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness from 9 a.m. – noon. Participants should bring gloves, water and any digging or cutting tools. Sign up by contacting [email protected]

SoKno Taco Bike Ride

On Saturday, March 3, SoKno Taco, located at 3701 Sevierville Pike will be having a scavenger hunt bike ride throughout South Knoxville. Registration is $15 and all the proceeds will be donated at the AMBC. $15 gets participants entry into the race, an anniversary shirt, a taco platter, a Yee-Haw beer and a koozie.

Mardi Growl

Saturday, March 3 will be the 11th Annual Mardi Growl pet parade and party. The party is located in Market Square and will last from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. A pet friendly parade and costume contest will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a festival from noon – 3 p.m. The afterparty in Market Square has more than 60 vendors, food trucks, face paintings, live music and more.