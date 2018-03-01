2 hours ago
Saturday, March 3

in Calendar Mar 1, 2018

Golf Event
On Saturday, March 3, the Creekside Golf Course will be holding its 2018 kickoff at 1045 Creekside Village Way in Seymour. The event will last from 9 a.m. – noon. Golfers will receive a breakfast ticket at 9 and see an outline of scheduled events for the year. The Four Man Scramble will start at 10 and the cost is $26, $10 for golf, $15 for pay out and $1 for season end tournament on Oct. 13.

411 Event
411 Motor Speedway, located at 632 Maryville Highway, will be holding a test and tune for all drivers on Saturday, March 3 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Grandstand admission is free and pit admission is $15.

Historic Ramsey House Event
The Historic Ramsey House, located at 2614 Thorngrove Pike in Knoxville will be holding a David Adams and Working with Leather workshop on Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. – noon. David will demonstrate the patterns and layout for a hunting bag, bullet bag and Fort Ligonier Moccasin from actual historical patterns. The class fee is $25. To register, call 546-0745 or visit www.ramseyhouse.org.

Weed Wrangle
The Baker Creek Preserve, located at 1516 Taylor Rd. in South Knoxville will be hosting a Weed Wrangle where participants will join Legacy Parks and the Knoxville Garden Club to help remove invasive plant species to improve the health of Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness from 9 a.m. – noon. Participants should bring gloves, water and any digging or cutting tools. Sign up by contacting [email protected]

SoKno Taco Bike Ride
On Saturday, March 3, SoKno Taco, located at 3701 Sevierville Pike will be having a scavenger hunt bike ride throughout South Knoxville. Registration is $15 and all the proceeds will be donated at the AMBC. $15 gets participants entry into the race, an anniversary shirt, a taco platter, a Yee-Haw beer and a koozie.

Mardi Growl
Saturday, March 3 will be the 11th Annual Mardi Growl pet parade and party. The party is located in Market Square and will last from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. A pet friendly parade and costume contest will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a festival from noon – 3 p.m. The afterparty in Market Square has more than 60 vendors, food trucks, face paintings, live music and more.

