Sevier and Knox Counties Honored in Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards

The Tenth Annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony will honor volunteers from 57 counties at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs in Franklin on March 11.

The awards will celebrate the efforts of 101 volunteers statewide who have strived to improve their communities through service. Miss Tennessee 2017, Caty Davis will present the awards, and NewsChannel5 weekend anchor, Jennifer Kraus, will serve as emcee for the event.

One youth and one adult volunteer were selected from participating counties to receive this prestigious award. Nominees were judged based on the community’s need of the volunteer service performed, initiative taken to perform the service, creativity used to solve a community problem and impact of the volunteer service on the community. The individual awards are sponsored by Community Care of Rutherford County and Tennessee 4-H.

The Knox County Adult Honoree is Mac Post. Mac has worked for over a decade with The Sierra Club and is the Chair of the Inspiring Connections Outdoors (ICO) Program. Mac is involved with the Vestal Boys and Girls Club, Girl Incorporated, Amachi and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of East Tennessee. Just this past summer, The Sierra Club organized a summer camp at Lonsdale Elementary Community School. This three week camp allowed for more intensive connections with students, fostering a love of nature. His service touches the lives of thousands of children annually.

The Knox County Youth Honoree is Morgan Steele.

Over the past two years, Morgan has invested over 385 hours of her personal time to the lives of the single mothers and their children at The Restoration House (TRH). Morgan runs the front receptionist desk weekly for three hours at a time, welcoming families and others to TRH’s Community Center. Morgan leads a great team of childcare workers during the Enrichment Classes so that TRH moms can participate in these classes during the week, knowing their children are safe and well cared for. This past October Morgan even stepped in while TRH staff was out of town at a conference to staff the TRH booth at a local Volunteer Expo. Morgan’s commitment to excellence, willingness to help and contagious enthusiasm are all factors in her success.

The Sevier County Adult Honoree is Robert Blaesing. Bob has dutifully served the Sevier County Juvenile Facility as a volunteer since 2010. Bob’s caring time has help hundreds of troubled youth with their battle against teen alcoholism. The youth look forward to seeing, hearing and talking with Bob each and every week. Bob has a unique gift as an excellent listener and his words of wisdom will be remembered by the youth as they grow into maturity.

The Sevier County Youth Honoree is Kestrel Troutman. For eight years, Kestrel has been volunteering with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In middle school, she volunteered for the roads and river clean ups. With her Girl Scout troop, she adopted a historic cabin to clean and maintain. She was a Bioblitz Discover Life in America ambassador during park centennial events. During her four years of high school, Kestrel has volunteered for over 600 hours in the Smokies and Girl Scouts. Kestrel has lead anti-bullying programs to troops and service units. Kestrel shares her love of nature by leading Girl Scout hikes in the Smokies. She has been invited to assist with younger troops during travel events, camp safety talks and badge programs. Her efforts have inspired many to help their communities and preserve our environment.

These 2017 winners will be gathering on March 11 to honor and celebrate volunteerism in Tennessee. Those interested in purchasing tickets to the event may do so at www.tn.gov/volunteer-tennessee. Tickets are $35 per person. For more information, call (615) 741-9237.