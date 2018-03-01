Seymour Celebrates Roads and Rivers Day

The Seymour First Baptist Church is recruiting community members to help spruce up Seymour’s roadsides, streets, stream banks and public places.

Seymour’s spring Roads and Rivers Day will be held this year next Saturday, March 10 from 9 a.m. – noon. This semi-annual event is sponsored by Keep Sevier Beautiful.

Since Seymour occupies parts of Sevier, Knox and Blount Counties, citizens from all parts of the community are encouraged to participate.

“Unsightly litter detracts from the beauty of Seymour and is a blight on the community,” a spokesperson from Seymour First Baptist Church said.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. in the Sevierville side parking lot of the church, located at 11621 Chapman Highway. Participants will receive gloves, safety vests, trash bags, water and grabbers. Wearing long pants and sturdy shoes is suggested by the church. For safety, children younger than 12 will be paired with an adult.

Scout packs, 4-H Club members, church Sunday school classes and youth groups, civic clubs and families are encouraged to participate. For more information, call Seymour’s coordinator Amapro Flores at 405-9958.