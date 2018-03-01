Seymour Lacrosse Ready to Begin

The Seymour Lady Eagles lacrosse team looks to take another step toward the top of the state rankings this season with a veteran team that has been through a lot together. Led by two time All-State midfielder Ryann Doyle and All-State attack player Courtney Braniecki the Eagles look for improvement on their high flying offensive numbers from a year ago.

Last season saw the Eagles lose just twice to Ensworth including a loss in the quarterfinals. The Seymour team was the last public school standing in the playoffs. “It is very hard to compete with teams that have the ability to bring in players from other areas,” head coach Patrick Doyle said. “The league has grown so fast that we are at the point where we will have to split into private and public divisions but until that happens, we are forced to compete with teams who have an unlimited budget and have the ability to recruit.”

This season the Eagles have a veteran defensive group led by Seniors Samantha Adams, Jessica Sise and Ali Johnson. Johnson has been an All-Region performer for three seasons. “I feel pretty good about our defense this season,” Doyle said. “Those girls have seen just about everything and experience really helps in this league.”

The Lady Eagles will blend in a mix of youth with the veterans as freshmen McKenzie Cates and Kelly McKilligan are expected to play a key role along with sophomores Emily Patterson and Veronica Rogers. Juniors Jolee Davis and Jaylee Giffin are expected to add to the scoring this season. Giffin who scored 50 goals last year will also be counted on for the defensive side. “We are fortunate that Jaylee has the ability to play both defense and midfield,” Doyle said. “Having that versatility allows us to work the younger girls in at their pace and not have to rush them into a position.”

The Eagles begin their season in Memphis against three top 10 teams. The first home game is March 1 vs. Knoxville Catholic at 6 p.m.

Photo by: Lee Ramsey