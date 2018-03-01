Seymour’s Farragut Signs with Hiwassee

It was a big day in the life of Hannah Farragut as she signed a letter-of-intent to play volleyball for Hiwassee College. After taking her junior year off, Farragut was still impressive enough to attract schools at the collegiate level.

“This means a lot because I had never really thought about playing in college,” Farragut said. “The fact that I found a college that works for me is really exciting for me and my family. Working so hard for so many years has paid off. It feels really good.”

Farragut decided to play volleyball after a visit to the Hiwassee campus. “I went on a visit to Hiwassee and was thinking of playing volleyball there because I was definitely going there anyway. Then I got offered a scholarship for volleyball so I took it.”

Even after taking her junior year off Seymour volleyball coach Erin Biddle wasn’t concerned with Farragut’s work ethic and dedication when it comes to playing at the next level. “I think she’s going to do really well in life and in volleyball because she’s a go-getter,” Biddle said. “If she wants something, she goes and gets it. She doesn’t wait.”

“Hannah did a little bit of mixed marital arts fighting so she is very intense and very driven. I think some of that comes from the MMA.”

“She played a lot of defense for us this year, but if I needed her to go in and hit on the front row, she could,” Biddle said. “And with a little bit of training she could even set for Hiwassee. She does a really good job of doing whatever the team needs and that’s something a lot of college coaches look for because they need versatility.”

Farragut plans on pursuing a degree in dental hygiene.

