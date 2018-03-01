South Knoxville Trash Cleanup Set for March

Keep Knoxville Beautiful will follow up on last year’s local cleanup efforts with yet another volunteer trash collection day scheduled for mid-march.

Volunteers plan to gather at Sam Duff Park Saturday, March 17 from 9 a.m. – noon in order to collect the trash accumulating across South Knoxville’s main roadways, including Chapman Highway, Sevier Highway and more.

Sarah Carman, community outreach coordinator with Keep Knoxville Beautiful, said the event will seek to reproduce the success of the inaugural “Community of the Year” organized cleanups focused on South Knoxville. Last year’s South Knoxville cleanup saw more than 300 volunteers collect more than 12,000 pounds of trash over 13.5 miles of land. Though this year’s sponsored community is East Knoxville, Carman hopes to bring the same level of enthusiasm to this year’s cleanup as was present in the last.

“What really concerns me most is that when I see trash on the roads, there’s a high probability that the trash will end up in a creek,” Carman said. In addition to waste that makes its way into the Tennessee River, Carman said both the Ijam’s quarry and Goose Creek, which runs through the region, are susceptible to the trash accumulation harming the community. “There’s a lack of environmental stewardship on behalf of people,” Carman said.

Several local organizations have already registered for the event, including: Colonial Village, Old Sevier Community Group, Wildlife Habitats of South Woodlawn, Good People, Sigma Phi Lambda chapter at the University of Tennessee and numerous individual registrations.

For more information or to register for the volunteer event, visit keepknoxvillebeautiful.org.