9 hours ago
Seymour Celebrates Roads and Rivers Day
9 hours ago
Vols Baseball Wins Over UNCG
9 hours ago
THSO Pushes for 100% Seatbelt Use in Seymour and Surrounding
9 hours ago
Crews Begin Brush Pickup
9 hours ago
South Knoxville Trash Cleanup Set for March
9 hours ago
“Follow Suit” Play Coming to Opera
9 hours ago
SVFD Visits TKA
9 hours ago
Vols Boxer Dies During Match
9 hours ago
Seymour Library Manager Leaving
9 hours ago
Pruitt Announces Running Backs Coach
9 hours ago
Blood Drive to be Held at TKA
9 hours ago
Elavon Donates to S. Knox Schools

South Knoxville Trash Cleanup Set for March

in News / South Knoxville Mar 5, 2018

Keep Knoxville Beautiful will follow up on last year’s local cleanup efforts with yet another volunteer trash collection day scheduled for mid-march.
Volunteers plan to gather at Sam Duff Park Saturday, March 17 from 9 a.m. – noon in order to collect the trash accumulating across South Knoxville’s main roadways, including Chapman Highway, Sevier Highway and more.
Sarah Carman, community outreach coordinator with Keep Knoxville Beautiful, said the event will seek to reproduce the success of the inaugural “Community of the Year” organized cleanups focused on South Knoxville. Last year’s South Knoxville cleanup saw more than 300 volunteers collect more than 12,000 pounds of trash over 13.5 miles of land. Though this year’s sponsored community is East Knoxville, Carman hopes to bring the same level of enthusiasm to this year’s cleanup as was present in the last.
“What really concerns me most is that when I see trash on the roads, there’s a high probability that the trash will end up in a creek,” Carman said. In addition to waste that makes its way into the Tennessee River, Carman said both the Ijam’s quarry and Goose Creek, which runs through the region, are susceptible to the trash accumulation harming the community. “There’s a lack of environmental stewardship on behalf of people,” Carman said.
Several local organizations have already registered for the event, including: Colonial Village, Old Sevier Community Group, Wildlife Habitats of South Woodlawn, Good People, Sigma Phi Lambda chapter at the University of Tennessee and numerous individual registrations.
For more information or to register for the volunteer event, visit keepknoxvillebeautiful.org.

Leave a Reply