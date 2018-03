Ijams Painting Fundraiser

On Sunday, March 4, the Painting Your World Studio, located at 10339 Chapman Highway Unit 3 in Seymour, will be hosting a Dragonfly Painting Ijams Fundraiser from 2 – 5 p.m. Participants will paint a Ruby Meadowhawk dragonfly with acrylic on canvas to help support Ijams. The class is $30 and is intended for those ages seven and older. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 919-6186.