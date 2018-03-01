Precovery

Precovery at Seymour will be taking place once again on Thursday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at 107 Simmons Rd. Precovery is for children who have been exposed to addiction at a young age and need a place to speak about experiences in a comfortable environment.

SoKno Taco Anniversary

SoKno Taco Cantina, located at 3701 Sevierville Pike in South Knoxville, will be holding its one year anniversary on Thursday, March 1. Singo will begin at 8 p.m., prizes will be given away and there will be food and drink specials.

Dogwood Writing Cafe

The next Dogwood Elementary School Writing Cafe will be held on Thursday, March 1 at 8:30 a.m. at the Sarah Simpson Center, located at 801 Tipton Ave. in South Knoxville. Students will be reading from their personal works at this event.