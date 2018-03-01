TKA’s Brandon Burgess Signs with Georgetown College

BY: LEE RAMSEY

HERALD SPORTS

[email protected]

Probably the greatest quarterback in The King’s Academy Lions football history, Brandon Burgess has signed a letter-of-intent to play football for the Georgetown College Tigers. Burgess leaves a legacy at TKA as the most prolific quarterback in Lions history.

The 6’ 5”, 220 pound Burgess certainly has the physique to play quarterback at the next level.

He was very excited on signing day as family, coaches, friends, fellow classmates and teammates joined him. The large crowd that was present for his signing was an indication of Burgess’ popularity as a person.

“This is the next step in my journey of becoming who I want to be. My goal was to receive an athletic scholarship and attend a four-year college so today means a lot,” Burgess said. “I’d like to thank my parents and God, and I’d like to thank my coaches and my trainers and my teammates for pushing me to be the best I can be.”

“I’ve been here five years and even the six to seven years I was at Powell and the three to fours years before that when I was the offensive coordinator at Powell, I’ve never had a four-years starting quarterback,” TKA head football coach Matt Lowe said. “I’ve had a couple kids who have started for me for two or three years, but Brandon does fit in a rare category for me and I don’t know if that’ll ever happen again in my career.”

In his senior year, Burgess completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns to go with 359 yards and seven rushing TD’s. He ended his career with 5,235 all-purpose yards that included 4,887 yards passing with 65 total TD’s. Burgess was named to the All-District team this past season after leading the Lions to an 8-4 record and a berth in the Division II-A State quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

Burgess received scholarship offers from Tusculum, Birmingham Southern, Union and Maryville. “I ended up picking Georgetown because of the coaching staff and their culture there,” Burgess said. “They have a winning tradition there and their coaches really invested a lot of time with me and I really grew close with them. They’re great people and I’m looking forward to these next four years with them.”

Burgess plans to major in biology at Georgetown College and hopes to pursue a career as either a physical therapist or veterinarian.

Photo by: Lee Ramsey