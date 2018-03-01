Vols Baseball Wins Over UNCG

Tennessee scored early and often to win its first series this season, defeating UNC Greensboro 11-4 on Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols cranked out 18 hits on the day, the most since also recording 18 at Memphis on Feb. 19 last season. Every player in UT’s starting lineup had at least one hit while the one through four hitters in the batting order combined to go 10-for-18 and drive in six runs.

Seven Vols drove in a run and had multiple hits, led by three-hit performances from Justin Ammons and Andre Lipcius as the Big Orange won their fourth straight game after starting the season 0-2.

Sophomore right hander Garrett Stallings picked up his first win of the year after a solid outing. The Virginia native gave up three runs and scattered 10 hits but did not walk a single batter over seven innings of work.

After being retired in order through the first two innings, the bats came alive in the third as the Vols plated four runs to take a 4-0 lead.

Three straight singles by Nico Mascia, Brodie Leftridge and Zach Daniels loaded the bases with no outs before Jay Charleston brought in the game’s first run with an RBI single. Ammons followed with a single of his own before Pete Derkay drove in a run with an RBI groundout and Lipcius capped the scoring with a single through the right side to score Charleston.

Daniels provided some more cushion for Tennessee in the fourth with his second home run of the season, an opposite-field shot off the bottom of the video board to make it 6-0 Vols.

The Big Orange tacked on three more runs in the fifth courtesy of back-to-back RBI doubles by Benito Santiago and Wyatt Stapp, who came in to score later in the inning on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 9-0.

Spartans starter Bryce Hensley suffered his first loss of the season after giving up six runs in just 3.1 innings pitched. Embler led UNCG at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI.