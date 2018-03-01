Volunteers to Help Rid Invasive Plants

Volunteers are being called upon to help combat invasive plant species thriving in Knoxville’s parks and green spaces.

Legacy Parks and the Knoxville Garden Club are coordinating the third annual Weed Wrangle cleanup day this Saturday from 9 a.m. – noon. Volunteers, with the aid of specialized group leaders, will identify and remove invasive plant species growing in South Knoxville’s Baker Creek Preserve.

Sarah Rump, marketing coordinator with the Legacy Parks Foundation, said this year’s annual event will go a long way in clearing the city’s parks of invasive species and allowing local plants the chance to survive.

“Somebody has to do the dirty work. It’s through volunteers that this work gets done,” Rump said.

The event is a part of a nationwide effort to combat invasive plant species in public parks, including 33 state parks and two state natural areas across West, Middle and East Tennessee.

There are a number of non-local plant species pervasive across Tennessee, including privet, a shrub-like, flowering plant native to China that grows abundantly in the area. English Ivy, a clinging vine prevalent across Europe and Western Asia, likewise grows abundantly across East Tennessee, choking out local plants and stealing nutrients from the area’s plants.

Volunteers interested in joining this weekend’s event can register for free at legacyparks.org.

Photo Submitted