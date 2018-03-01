2 hours ago
Zoo Invites Public to Name Baby Langur

in Area News Mar 1, 2018

The Zoo Knoxville is currently trying to decide on a name for the baby silvered leaf langur that surprised everyone with his birth in late 2017.
The baby boy was born on Dec. 21 just one week after the family of silvered leaf langurs, made up of a male Walter, mother Teagan and baby Melody, arrived at the zoo on Dec. 14 from Santa Ann Zoo in California. New mother Teagan had shown no signs of pregnancy or labor leading up to the birth.
The current names up for vote are: Knox, in honor of his city, Opie, a nod to his limpish appearance, Smokey, a homage to the east Tennessee region and his eventual color, Bob, a play on the acronym of “bright orange baby” and Treble, a name complimentary to his sister Melody.
Votes can be made at www.surveymonkey.com/r/J5NQ96T until Thursday night.

